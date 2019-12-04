Some residents in the northwest section of Catawba County will find themselves in a new congressional district for the 2020 elections.
On Monday, a state court ruled that a congressional district map approved by the N.C. General Assembly in November can go into effect for the 2020 elections, the Associated Press reported.
Under the new maps, Catawba County would remain in the two congressional districts it is currently a part of: the 10th Congressional District represented by Republican Patrick McHenry and the Fifth Congressional District represented by Republican Virginia Foxx.
However, the Fifth District will pick up more territory.
Previously, the Fifth District extended down North Center Street to 29th Avenue NE, according to an interactive district map posted on the General Assembly website.
Its southernmost point was on a portion of Section House Road in St. Stephens and its easternmost point was 37th Street NE near the lake.
Under the new map, the district would extend farther south to Old Lenoir Road and 12th Avenue NW. The southernmost point of the new district will be at Ninth Avenue NE, just south of Viewmont.
In the St. Stephens area, the new district will extend as far south as Sipe Road and as far east as County Home Road.
The majority of Catawba County will remain in the 10th Congressional District.
For more information on the new congressional districts, go to ncleg.gov and click on the link that says “Find Your 2020 House, Senate and Congressional Districts.”
A look at overall district changesThe overall geography of both the Fifth and the 10th districts will change under the new maps but the political tilt of those districts likely will not change.
The Fifth District, which previously extended from the Tennessee border to Winston-Salem, will now stretch south from High Country to include Caldwell, Burke, Cleveland, Gaston and part of Rutherford counties.
Alexander County is also part of the Fifth District and will remain part of that district under the new map.
Caldwell and Burke were previously part of the 11th District represented by Rep. Mark Meadows, a Republican, while Cleveland, Gaston and Rutherford were part of McHenry’s district.
The 10th District previously covered the area from Asheville to the western side of Lake Norman.
Under the new maps, the district will extend northeast from Lincoln and Catawba counties to include Yadkin, Surry, Stokes and Rockingham counties as well as the majority of Iredell County and portions of Forsyth County outside of Winston-Salem.
Despite their changing shapes, both districts are likely to remain solid areas for Republicans.
With the exception of Forsyth County, which went Democratic, all the new counties included in the new 10th District gave more than 60 percent of their votes to President Donald Trump and Republican congressional candidates in recent elections.
The same is true of the new counties that will be part of the Fifth District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.