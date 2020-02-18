Catawba County is split between two congressional districts and there’s a primary in each of the districts this year.

In the 10th Congressional District, which covers the majority of Catawba County except for a portion in the northwestern section, incumbent Rep. Patrick McHenry is running against Ralf Walters and David Johnson in the Republican primary.

The northwestern section of the county is included in the Fifth Congressional District. Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx currently represents the district but she does not have a primary challenger this year.

There is no Democratic primary in the 10th District. David Parker of Mooresville in neighboring Iredell County faces no opposition.

There is, however, a Democratic primary in the Fifth District between David Wilson Brown and Eric Nathan Hughes.

All of the candidates, with the exception of Hughes, responded to questions about their background, qualifications and views.

No information or contact for Hughes’ campaign could be found.

Click on the links below to read what the candidates had to say:

N.C. 10th Congressional District Republican Candidates:

N.C. 5th Congressional District Democratic Candidate: