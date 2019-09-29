With early voting in the Hickory primaries more than half way finished, there’s confusion among some residents as to who is allowed to vote in the primaries.
While all Hickory residents will be able to weigh in on the general election day, only certain residents have a say in the primaries.
Amanda Duncan, director of the Catawba County Board of Elections, said election officials have had to turn away residents in the primary phase.
Here’s a look at Hickory’s system of voting and who’s allowed to vote in them.
The systemThe city of Hickory holds primaries when more than two candidates are running for city office.
This year, there are primaries for all three seats up for election — the Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 3 seats.
During the primary, only residents of the specific ward are allowed to vote in that ward’s primaries. For example, only someone living in Ward 2 is able to vote in the Ward 2 race.
People who don’t live in Ward 1, 2 or 3 cannot vote in the primary.
Residents can find out what ward they live in by either going to www.catawbacountync.gov/county-services/elections/voter-registration and searching the voter lookup under the voter registration tab or by calling the Catawba County Board of Elections at 828-464-2424.
Early voting is currently being held at the Highland Recreation Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This week is the last week of early voting, with polls being open Monday through Thursday.
The primary will be held Oct. 8.
The two candidates to receive the most votes in each primary race face off in the general election, which will be held Nov. 5 this year.
All Hickory residents can vote in each of the ward races on Nov. 5.
A rare systemHickory is one of few municipalities in North Carolina to use a system like this.
Robert Joyce, a professor of public law and government at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, pointed to a database the UNC School of Government compiled categorizing 552 North Carolina municipalities by their electoral systems.
The database defined Hickory as using the district-at-large and primary systems for its elections.
“District at large” is defined as a system where city leaders represent specific districts whey they are required to live but where all voters in the city are allowed to vote in the district races.
A primary system is defined as one where non-partisan candidates compete in a race where the top two finishers in the primary go to a general election, with the winner in the general election taking the seat.
A search of the database shows Hickory as one of only five municipalities to use the combination and the largest of the five municipalities to have such a system. Shelby, the second-largest municipality with this system, is listed as having a population that is half that of Hickory.
Three of the other municipalities — Flat Rock, Bermuda Run and Fletcher — are all listed as having populations of fewer than 10,000 people.
Where the candidates standThe candidates seeking office in this year’s elections gave their thoughts on the city’s electoral system.
Councilman Danny Seaver, who is running for re-election from Ward 3, said he would not want to change the system because voters chose to keep the existing system during a referendum to change the ward voting system in 2012.
Nathan Hefner, who is running against Seaver in Ward 3, said the system has worked and he hasn’t heard anyone in Ward 3 calling for a change to the system.
Ward 2 Councilwoman Charlotte Williams said she sees the system works well, adding that the at-large vote keeps city leaders focused on the whole city rather than just their wards.
Lou Wetmore, who is challenging Williams in Ward 2, said the city seems to be effective and he likely would not suggest any change. Wetmore also said he wondered if it would be better for the city to have all six city council seats up for election the same year the mayor is up for election, rather than having the mid-year election between the mayoral elections.
“I don’t know if that’s even a practical approach or not, and I’m not suggesting it,” Wetmore said. “I’m just wondering if that might be a possibility.”
Ward 2 candidate Ernie Masche said he is open to renewed discussion on alternatives to the current system.
Dustin Strickland, running in Ward 1, said he did not have a strong opinion on the ward system but does not like the fact that the city has primaries. He said they could give too much influence to small groups of people in low turnout primaries.
Tony Wood, also running in Ward 1, said he had not heard any voters calling for a change in the system.
Ward 1 candidate Carmen Eckard said she would be in favor of having all six ward seats elected directly from the ward and adding two at-large seats. This would result in a nine-member council in which six members would be directly elected from wards and three at-large seats — the mayor and two other at-large seats. Eckard also criticized the current system as suppressing minority votes. “It’s a relic from a bygone era and we need to change the system so that minority votes matter as much as any other vote,” Eckard said.
Daria Jackson, who is running in Ward 3, did not respond to a message asking about the electoral system.
