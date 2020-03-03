Janet Messer tried to vote Tuesday morning in Caldwell County. Instead, she was turned away.
Messer got up early Tuesday to go to her precinct at Happy Valley School Caldwell County where she’s voted for years without issue. When she arrived around 6:40 a.m., 10 minutes after polls opened, she was told there was a problem with the computers checking in voters. It was showing voters had already cast their ballot.
“She (the poll worker) was apologetic. She said they were having issues with the computers,” Messer said. “I said, 'I guess I’ll just come back later.'”
Ahead of her, two people also left the precinct, Messer said. The poll workers didn’t seem to look up Messer’s name on the computer or check the printed book of registered voters, she said.
“I think they were just in shock,” Messer, an employee of the Hickory Daily Record, said.
The computer issues happened at several Caldwell County precincts, but voters should not have been turned away, Director of Caldwell County Board of Elections Sandra Rich said.
The precincts faced a technical glitch with the computers used to find voter information. Poll workers could not pull up voters’ information and print forms for them to sign.
Instead, poll workers were supposed to use a printed book of registered voters to find their information so they could vote, Rich said. The actual voting machines and ballots were unaffected.
“In case something like that happens we never turn a voter away, we have what we call a backup book,” Rich said.
The county has dealt with similar computer issues in the past, Rich said. Tuesday, the problems were fixed that morning, she said.
Once the computers were online, poll workers are supposed to enter the voters who were checked in by hand into the electronic system, Rich said.
She did not know exactly how many of Caldwell’s precincts were affected.
“We had a couple of precincts that went down but we used the backup system,” she said.
Messer said being told there was a voting problem and being unable to vote was alarming. For a moment, she even considered not returning to vote because of the inconvenience.
“I feel like it’s our civic duty,” Messer said. “I feel like we should all vote.”
