Commissioners affirm gun rights with unanimous vote

More than 200 people filled the board room and an overflow room for the Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday night. Almost all were there to support the county’s proposed resolution to declare Catawba County a constitutional rights protected county.
To view more photos, scroll to the bottom of this article.
The resolution, which shows the county’s support for the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, passed unanimously after about 20 people spoke during public comment at the meeting at the Catawba County Justice Center.
Many there were compelled to come by a petition started online by Debbie Dickey, a Conover resident. Dickey said she saw nearby counties, such as Lincoln County, pass similar resolutions and felt Catawba County should do the same.
Dickey said she isn’t normally this politically active, she felt it was important to speak up about the right to bear arms as she sees more gun control legislation passed, specifically in Virginia.
“That started some of this,” she said. “There’s been a lot of attacks on our rights.”
As she stood in the cold at the entrance to the Justice Center holding a 2-inch stack of papers with the names of everyone who signed the online petition -- about 5,500 people -- more people handed her hand-signed petitions with dozens more signatures. She knew when she started the movement she’d find support from like-minded citizens, she said.
“With the folks in Catawba County, I did feel like we’d get support for our Second Amendment and our rights,” she said.
About 200 people filed through the metal detector to attend the meeting to support the resolution. Chris Cox was among them and said he felt the resolution was timely. “It seems like everywhere you go now you can’t do this and you can’t do that,” Cox said.
He appreciated seeing Catawba County make a statement that its leaders don’t want the Second Amendment rights of citizens infringed upon, he said.
The resolution said that Catawba County would not infringe on anyone’s rights endowed by the U.S. and North Carolina constitutions, specifically the Second Amendment. It also said the board of commissioners is concerned about any laws that could be interpreted to infringe on the rights of Catawba County citizens to bear arms.
It states that the county and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office would oppose any laws that infringe on those rights and use any legal means they could to protect those rights.
Like several other counties, Catawba County chose not to call itself a “sanctuary county” because the resolution does not provide a sanctuary from all gun restrictions, Board Chair Randy Isenhower said.
One person who commented at the meeting, Betty Lohr, said she felt the resolution was unnecessary. She worried it would put the county in a position to refuse to enforce certain laws it felt were unconstitutional.
“If this resolution is to defy future laws … local government doesn’t have that authority,” Lohr said.
Most comments supported the resolution. Some appeared nervous as they struggled to get their words out, like Chase Edwards, who spoke slowly and deliberately but got his point across -- that the resolution would help people keep their right to bear arms and keep their families safe, he said.
“I’m not the best with words, but I’m up here for my daughter,” he said.
“I hope you’re up there for you family too,” he said to the commissioners.
One man simply asked everyone in favor to raise their hand, and nearly every person did.
Chris Simmons said he supports the Second Amendment and gun rights, but he asked commissioners to take time to consider the resolution before passing it.
“The resolution shouldn’t be presented and passed in the same night,” he said. “Take some time to think it over.”
The commissioners passed the resolution unanimously after each spoke up in support of it. Board Chair Isenhower said he sees the resolution as a statement for the state and federal government that Catawba County opposes future gun legislation that would restrict Second Amendment rights.
At least eight other counties in North Carolina have passed similar resolutions and several more are considering it, according to the Associated Press.
