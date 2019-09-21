HICKORY — Once in a while, we have the opportunity to treat ourselves while making tangible, lasting change in the lives of others.
On Thursday, Sept. 26, Main Cellar City Club welcomes comedy headliner Mike Speenberg for a night of “country-fried comedy” to benefit the Hickory Soup Kitchen.
For $25, participants get a country-style buffet as well as entertainment from three comedians. All of the proceeds go to support the soup kitchen.
The Hickory Soup Kitchen, at 110 Second St. Place, SE, serves 75,000 meals a year to 225 people a day, as well as distributing 4,500 bags of groceries per year. It also provides 3,850 hot showers to the homeless annually, and its HOPE project has put 25 people to work since January alone. Additionally, it provides transportation to and from work for 12 of them.
Speenberg has been a professional touring stand-up comedian for 20 years. He’s performed on five continents, entertained everyone from Hall of Fame athletes to U.S. diplomats, and shared the stage with everyone from Robin Williams to Bill Burr. He’s also been featured on everything from CNN to the American Forces Radio Network.
He has also traveled to Baghdad, Iraq, on numerous occasions to perform for the men and women of the U.S. military.
His corporate clients include Carnival Cruise Lines, The Chipper Jones Foundation, The National Police Working Dog Association, and the Merrill Corp. His live show has been called a perfect blend of Jeff Foxworthy and Dennis Leary. The event will also feature Ariel Robinson and Mike Elis.
This event is brought to Hickory by Artisan Entertainment, Mustard Seed Productions and Ballmore Promotions.
Tickets for the Hickory Soup Kitchen fundraiser can be purchased at http://bit.ly/SFCWMS.
