As a lifelong fan of professional wrestling, I have always wanted to attend a pay-per-view event. Earlier this month, I got my chance.
A few months ago, I found out that World Wrestling Entertainment would be presenting its first pay-per-view in Charlotte in over a decade on Sept. 15 at the Spectrum Center. Having only been to a couple of pro wrestling shows — the biggest being WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” back in 2009 — I just had to have tickets.
My wife is not a fan of pro wrestling, but gets stuck watching it with me from time to time. I knew I wanted her to go with me, so I also ended up getting us tickets to see the Broadway musical “Aladdin” at the Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts earlier in the day just to make things a little more even.
I wanted to keep it all a secret, but unfortunately a TV commercial for WWE’s “Clash of Champions,” the event we were set to attend, came on one day during an Atlanta Braves game. A few weeks later, my wife also figured out that we would be going to see “Aladdin,” ruining my other surprise for her.
Nevertheless, Sept. 15 was a fun day. It was also an extremely busy day, as in between events we had to hurry to the Airbnb we were staying at to check in and change clothes. Thankfully, we were able to make it back to the Spectrum Center in plenty of time to see the full WWE show.
Perhaps the coolest thing about this particular WWE event was the fact that it included several people from North Carolina. One of them was Cedric Alexander, who was born in Charlotte and previously wrestled for smaller wrestling companies, including one that came to Hickory a few years ago.
Another was the legendary Ric Flair’s daughter Charlotte (real name Ashley Fliehr), who was also born in the city from where she gets her ring name. Whiteville’s Scott Dawson (real name David Harwood) and Asheville’s Dash Wilder (real name Daniel Wheeler) and Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra) also appeared on the show.
But Braun Strowman (real name Adam Scherr) of Sherrills Ford was the guy I was most excited to see in person. Billed as the “Monster Among Men,” the 6-foot-8, 385-pound behemoth graduated from Bandys High in 2001. A former member of the Trojans’ football, wrestling and track and field teams who also played semi-pro football for the Hickory Hornets, he debuted for WWE in 2015 and wrestled two matches at “Clash of Champions.”
Current WWE United States Champion AJ Styles was also born in North Carolina — although most of his formative years were spent in Gainesville, Georgia — and attended Anderson University in South Carolina for a period of time. A devout Christian, Styles has been one of my favorite wrestlers for many years, and I actually wore one of his t-shirts for the event as he successfully defended his title against the aforementioned Alexander.
All in all, it was a really fun event with an ending I will never forget. I won’t spoil it for you in case you want to watch it on the WWE Network (which only costs $9.99 a month, by the way). If you’re a fan of current wrestling, classic wrestling or both, it is a great streaming service to consider subscribing to, and you can even get your first month free.
I know a lot of people don’t particularly care for pro wrestling, something my wife can certainly relate to. But it has always been something I’ve had a great passion for. I grew up watching it and it will likely be a fixture on my DVR for many years to come.
And if you’ve been considering getting into pro wrestling — or starting to watch it again — this would be a great time to start. WWE’s “SmackDown” moves to Friday nights on FOX beginning next week. Meanwhile, startup company All Elite Wrestling recently got a TV deal with TNT that starts next Wednesday. There’s plenty of other wrestling available as well.
I just hope WWE doesn’t wait another decade or more to bring a pay-per-view back to Charlotte. As a matter of fact, bring “WrestleMania” to Charlotte and I’ll be super excited.
Hey, a guy can dream, right?
