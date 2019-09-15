For the past couple of weeks, I’ve made suggestions for places to eat and things to do when company comes calling. Since the stories ran, I have received a few emails with ideas to add to the list. One was from Carol Herter, who pointed out that Oktoberfest takes place Oct. 11, 12, and 13 in Downtown Hickory. Another was from Ralph Hatch, who co-owns Conover’s Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast with his wife Patricia. Ralph suggested that hosting overnight guests can be a challenge if space is limited, so people ought to consider providing lodging for company in one of the area’s inns. Great idea, Ralph!
Finally, from Hickory Choral Society immediate past president Donald Mott came the reminder that attending a performance by the society, “a treasure in this area,” said Donald, is an excellent way to entertain guests, and admission is free. The approximately 110-member group’s Fall 2019 Concert will be Oct. 27 from 3 to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 339 Second Ave. NW, Hickory. More concerts are listed at www.hickorychoralsociety.org.
Also in the previous columns, I named some interesting individuals with whom you and your visitors may enjoy talking. I want to tell you about three more noteworthy folks I met when I attended a seniors’ art exhibit at the Conover Branch Library. The event was presented by the Catawba County Library in collaboration with Neighbors Network in Conover. I’d heard that one of the artists had been hoping for the chance to exhibit his paintings, a pastime the 90-something took up only a few years ago. I went to the show hoping to find him.
And there he was: Bob Weaver of Claremont. With him were artists Pearl Wilson and Lonny McSherley, who’s a photographer as well as an oil artist. I talked to Bob first. Well, actually, Bob talked to me. He’s a character in the fullest sense of the word.
After Bob’s wife Mildred died two years ago, Bob signed up for art classes at Catawba Valley Community College. He’d never painted before but wanted to develop some new interests rather than sit alone at home, watching TV.
Bob said that on the first day of class, a photographer came in and asked to take his picture while sitting at his easel. The reason was because Bob was “the oldest art student they’d ever had,” said Bob. The likeness was going to go in one of the school’s publications.
Every Wednesday for a couple of months Bob headed to the CVCC class, his goal to learn the basics: “how to paint the sky, the horizon, foreground and background, water,” listed Bob. “As soon as I learned the basics, I was ready to paint.” Now Bob studies under Irene Grasty, an artist who conducts classes at Neighbors Network.
Bob admitted he had a terrible time learning to paint trees. “You don’t know which brush to use,” he explained.
Bob likes to paint with acrylics. He focuses on landscapes. I asked him what he did with his paintings. He said he hangs them on his bedroom wall. Explaining why people paint, Bob said, “Because we saw something and wanted to put it in our own words.”
Lonny McSherley, a retired United Church of Christ pastor, has seen many sights during his travels and has “put them in his own words” quite beautifully. Lonny has been what he calls an oil artist since 1986. He said he’d been fascinated with the late Bob Ross, the big-haired, gentle, quiet artist who hosted a painting show on PBS in the 1980s and 90s.
Lonny also was inspired to paint because of a third cousin, Phyllis Whitworth, who “was a renowned Indiana artist,” said Lonny. “She was THE artist in the family.” For a time, Phyllis mentored Lonny, who shared that he paints where he goes oftentimes, meaning that he sets up his painting supplies in an outdoor location, facing the scene he wants to capture and goes to work. Lonny said painting this way is called “en plein aire,” which is French for the act of painting outdoors.
Sometimes Lonny photographs a scene and then paints it later, or he simply paints what he recalls. Other than a bit of coaching from his cousin Phyllis, Lonny’s had no formal instruction. He said he enjoys the occasional class on YouTube, however. “That’s a wonderful teaching method,” said Lonny, who stated that a person can go to YouTube in search of help to paint specific things, such as a bush, or for tips on painting-related topics, for example, how to mix paints.
You can see Lonny’s work on Facebook under “LonzArt” and at Studio 73 (104 S Main St., Catawba). “They have a wonderful art gallery,” said Lonny, who also has what he calls PetzArt. He takes photos of animals at the Humane Society of Catawba County in Hickory where Lonny’s volunteered the past four years. He donates his photography time to the shelter.
A third artist who exhibited work during the seniors’ art event was Pearl Wilson, a “transplant from Massachusetts,” she said. Pearl currently lives in Conover. The self-taught artist likes to paint birds, flowers, and scenery. She said she started painting “years and years ago,” but gave it up when she became a single mom working full-time. During a dark time in her life, Pearl felt as if she would never paint again, so she put all her art supplies in a tag sale.
Unbeknownst to Pearl, a friend named Jeanne Baranowski bought the materials and then stored them for the next 10 years. For Pearl’s birthday, Jeanne gave her all her supplies and signed her up for a few lessons. In 2005, after retiring from hospital office work, Pearl began to paint again.
Now she enjoys a contented life and happily gives paintings to her family who likes to display them.
Thanks to Bob Weaver’s desire to share his work with the public and his suggestion to the Catawba County Library and Neighbors Network that they host an exhibit, event goers got to see for themselves that growing older doesn’t mean growing less vital or less talented.
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.