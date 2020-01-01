When I was hired as a stringer in the fall of 2008, I never considered that I would still be doing this entering the decade of the 20s. But here I am.
As we all bid farewell to the teens, I wanted to look back at some of the sports moments that I recall from the last 10 years.
I will say, between the Hickory Crawdads and high school coverage, I’ve seen about 100-125 events a year, so after a while the games begin to run together. So, for my list, these are the moments and names that made an impact on me based solely on what I covered.
Best play I saw (high schools):
This comes from the 2017 North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A boys soccer championship between Newton-Conover and First Flight. The play started innocuously from deep on Newton-Conover’s end of the field with a defender simply clearing the ball to midfield. Francisco Tapia takes the pass at the circle and is met immediately by a First Flight player. Tapia clears the initial confrontation, then splits two other defenders and sprints about 40 yards to the top of the penalty box. With a player still on his right hip, Tapia hits a left foot shot in stride just to the left of the diving goalkeeper. It was the only goal in a 1-0 win, which gave the Red Devils their second state title in four seasons.
Best play I saw (Crawdads):This comes from Game 3 in the 2015 South Atlantic League Championship, played at Asheville. Looking at a chance to sweep, Hickory held a 2-1 lead after the seventh-inning stretch. With a runner at first and two outs, Asheville hitter Roberto Ramos lined a single to right, which was misplayed by Jairo Beras. With the ball heading toward the wall, Beras gave chase while Ramos circled the bases and looked to be a cinch to score the tying run. Beras picks the ball up at the right field wall and fires a throw approximately 300-325 feet, which hits the mitt of catcher Jose Trevino, who makes the catch and tag in one motion. The Crawdads scored three in the ninth to finish the sweep.
Best athletes I saw
(high school boys):
Chazz and Sage Surratt of East Lincoln. Both currently play college football — Chazz at North Carolina, Sage at Wake Forest — but they just as easily could’ve played basketball. The two led the Mustangs to the 2014 2AA football championship, as well as runner-up finishes in basketball in 2015 and 2016. As solidly built as any kids could be at high school, these two had an uncommon sense of vision on the gridiron and basketball court. I’m convinced both will play in the NFL shortly.
Ross Dant may be someone you will see in the Olympics in the future. Swimming for Newton-Conover in 2018, Dant set a 1A/2A state finals record in the 500 freestyle by 11 seconds. He also added the 100 backstroke record as well. A year later, Dant set the state record for all classes in the 500 freestyle. Currently swimming for North Carolina State in college, Dant won the national championship in 2019 for 18-and-under boys in the 800 freestyle and set the North Carolina record for 15- to 18-year-old boys in the 400 and 800 free. In 2018, Dant won two golds and a bronze at the Pan Pacific Championships held in Fiji.
(high school girls):
Chelsea Wilkinson of Alexander Central dominated the pitching circle, leading the Cougars to two 4A state titles during her tenure while posting an overall record of 89-5. She was a two-time North Carolina Gatorade player of the year and named a first-team All-American. Wilkinson went on to pitch four years at the University of Georgia and is now a pitching coach at NC State.
Zoe Huffman of Maiden compiled the rare feat of winning four state titles in girls tennis, three singles and one doubles. In the finals of the last two singles titles, she lost just one game in four sets. Huffman was also talented as a forward for the Blue Devils’ basketball team, averaging 13.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game her junior year. She is currently playing tennis at UNC Wilmington.
On the basketball court, Chyna Cornwell of Newton-Conover is about as dominant a post player as I can recall seeing around here. Cornwell set the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic tournament record with 87 points and 78 rebounds last year and finished her junior season averaging 28 points and 20 boards per game. She also was tough as a middle blocker from the Red Devils’ volleyball team. Cornwell has committed to play basketball at Rutgers.
Best athlete I saw (Crawdads):Baseball was not a kind game for this player, but he went on to make an impact elsewhere. Jordan Akins was a three-sport star in McDonough, Georgia, and came to Hickory after the Texas Rangers drafted him in the third round of the 2010 draft. He spent much of two seasons with the Crawdads and was as pure an athlete as anyone I’ve covered.
He ran the bases with the speed and grace of a deer, had a bazooka for an arm, and as a right-handed hitter, he hit the ball so hard, I was convinced he might kill a third baseman someday with a liner. Unfortunately, he couldn’t hit the breaking ball and strikeout totals cut the baseball career short.
So, Akins went to college and played football at Central Florida, where he helped the Knights to an unbeaten season in 2017. Drafted in the third round, he is in his second season as a tight end with the Houston Texans.
Best team I saw (high school):The 2014 Alexander Central softball team went 35-0 to win the 4A state title and set several NCHSAA records, including runs, hits and batting average (.480). Taylor Wike set a state RBI mark for a season and Vada Sherrill set the state record for runs scored. The Cougars were named by the National Fast Pitch Coaches Association as the high school national champions and were ranked No. 2 by MaxPreps..
Best team I saw (Crawdads):
The 2015 team won the South Atlantic League title, but the 2013 team had more talent. Seven of the eight position players went on to the major leagues, including Joey Gallo of the Rangers and Nomar Mazara, recently traded to the Chicago White Sox. Six pitchers also have received major league callups with Carl Edwards Jr. playing a major role out of the bullpen for the Chicago Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship team. The 14 players to get to the majors is the most by a Crawdads club.
Best games I sawGirls basketball:
I didn’t cover this one, but I went to Winston-Salem to see it and was stunned. Hickory’s 2015 3A state championship was won with a smothering defense, and it was best displayed in the West Regional final. Playing against Weddington, which had McDonald’s All-American Stephanie Watts — she went on to play at North Carolina and is currently at Southern California — on the team, Hickory defeated the Warriors 56-13. Watts, who had scored 39 the previous night against Freedom, had just six against the Red Tornadoes.
Boys basketball:
The 2011-12 games between Hickory and Alexander Central were as intense as any collection of games I have covered. Three last-second shots and a conference tournament final that nearly escalated into a brawl made for a classic series between those two teams.
Raheim Connelly hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left to give Hickory the Catawba Valley Classic tournament title at CVCC. Five days later, Jordan Walls-Davis hit a 3 with 2.9 seconds left to give Hickory a conference win. Three weeks later, Nathan Birkedal drilled a e at the buzzer to give Alexander Central the victory. The tournament final had 38 fouls called with a couple of intentional fouls and a technical for taunting. The teams appeared ready to throw hands at one point before cooler head prevailed. Hickory won the tournament and went on to finish as the 3A state runner-up.
Football:
West Rowan won three straight 3A state titles from 2008 to 2010, but the third one was eight yards from not happening. In the 2010 3A West final, Hibriten led the Falcons 14-6 after three quarters, but a fake punt sparked a comeback that left the Panthers needing a last-minute drive to end West Rowan’s reign and get into the finals themselves. Hibriten got new life when a second-and-53 later turned into a first down because of a pass interference penalty. The Panthers got to the West Rowan 17-yard line with 0.8 seconds left, then got another shot after another pass interference call. The last play into the end zone fell incomplete.
Girls soccer:
Hickory entered the 2015 3A playoffs as the West top seed after allowing just one goal during the regular season. After a first-round win, the Red Tornadoes had to face crosstown rival St. Stephens, which had the 17th seed in the tournament.
The only goal scored against Hickory during the regular season was by Olivia Holmes of St. Stephens. In the playoff match, Holmes got another tally early in the second half to put Hickory behind for the first time all season. It turned out to be the first and last time as that lone goal was enough to end Hickory’s season. The Red Tornadoes held a 10-4 advantage in shots on goal, but the Indians had the one in the net that counted.
Volleyball:
The 2014 2A West quarterfinal between Newton-Conover and Bunker Hill is still among the top events I’ve ever covered. Bunker Hill won the match 3-1, but the scores (24-26, 29-27, 26-24, 27-25) showed just how tight it was. The four sets had 39 ties and 18 lead changes with just three occasions of one team being ahead by more than four points. Ferocious spikes were bravely met by defensive players with one deflection ending up above the top of the bleachers at Bunker Hill. Selling out to save points, backline players occasionally collided. On the match’s final point, the Newton-Conover libero suffered a broken thumb when she dove into a teammate. The intensity of the match had adults from both sides in heated shouting matches while the players gathered in tears after the match out of concern for the injured Red Devils player. Thirty minutes later, players and coaches were still in a daze at what took place.
Wrestling:
The 2018 2A West Regional duals between rivals West Lincoln and Fred T. Foard was a classic, down to the wire event. With the schools located just 12 miles apart, the overflow crowd at Foard’s Copas Gym was there to see which team would advance to the state dual meet championship round. It came down to the final bout.
After West Lincoln surged ahead 18-4, Foard, which was looking to go unbeaten in duals, fought back and led 25-18 heading into the heavyweight bout. The Rebels’ Brock Steele won his match in an ultimate tiebreaker when he worked an escape at the buzzer.
West Lincoln used that and wins in the lower weight classes to pop back ahead 29-25 with three matches left. Foard needed to win all three to take the meet and got the first two, but Chance Norman got a pin to send West Lincoln to the state finals, which it won.
Fred T. Foard returned the next week to win the 2A West Regional tournament and then the 2A state tournament title.
Hickory Crawdads:
The Crawdads entered a Sunday afternoon matinee in May 2016 in first place in the South Atlantic League’s Northern Division, while the Rome (Georgia) Braves were last in the Southern at 13-22.
After the teams forged a 1-1 tie after the top of the second, the scoring stopped until the 18th, when each team used an error to bring a run across. Hickory had a chance to win the game in the 18th, but inexplicably, a runner at third failed to tag up on a ball hit to center and was later stranded.
Out of available pitchers, Hickory turned to infielder Dylan Moore for the 19th. Moore appeared to be out of the inning with a double-play ball, but the Crawdads booted it and Rome went on to win it 7-2. The Braves had 22 hits and received five walks, but stranded 21 as Hickory pitchers fanned 20 in the game.
The game had a big effect on both teams. Hickory fell out of the division race in the first half and never recovered the rest of the season. Meanwhile, the Braves gained momentum, won the second half and eventually the SAL championship. Baseball America named Rome its “Team of the Year”. Braves fans will recognize some of the names on that 2016 team: Ronald Acuna Jr., Mike Soroka, Max Fried and Austin Riley.
Crawdads all-decade team:
C: Sam Huff; 1B: Curtis Terry; 2B: Ryan Rua; 3B: Joey Gallo; SS: Jurickson Profar; OF: Nomar Mazara, Nick Williams, Lewis Brinson; Starting pitcher: Carl Edwards, Jr.; Reliever: Scott Williams.
