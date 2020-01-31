By JOSH MCKINNEY
In life, there are moments that shock you to your very core. I experienced such a moment last Sunday.
I had just finished playing in an adult basketball game at the Hickory Foundation YMCA when someone came to my team’s bench and told us that Kobe Bryant had died. Not believing what I was hearing, I immediately grabbed my phone and saw a news alert substantiating what I had just heard.
Nevertheless, we still hoped it was one of those celebrity death hoaxes that go around every so often. Unfortunately, that was not the case, as it was later confirmed by ESPN that Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others had died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
For most of that evening, my eyes were glued to the TV screen as person after person shared their stories about Kobe. I held it in for a while, but eventually I couldn’t help but cry. How could a basketball legend I had grown up watching be gone at the age of 41?
It still almost doesn’t seem real. Kobe is one of the greatest NBA players of all-time, and people like him seem like they should live forever. In his short time since retiring from basketball, he had won an Academy Award for his animated short film “Dear Basketball” and published an autobiography.
Kobe was also a huge ambassador for women’s basketball. With four daughters including hoops-crazed Gianna — who one day hoped to play for the University of Connecticut — he had developed a great appreciation for the sport and appeared primed to help it grow.
Now he won’t get that opportunity, which is heartbreaking. Because of this tragedy, we won’t get to follow the rest of Kobe’s post-basketball life and we won’t get to see what Gianna was to become. The other seven victims are also gone forever, with their family and friends left to try to pick up the pieces.
To be frank, it simply isn’t fair. These people didn’t deserve to lose their lives in this way and their loved ones certainly didn’t deserve to have this happen to them. Now they have to try to establish some sense of normalcy during a time that is anything but normal.
But that’s the thing about life: it isn’t fair. We aren’t promised tomorrow. That’s why it’s so important to live each day with purpose.
Kobe lived his life with purpose. He wasn’t perfect and some of his mistakes were out there for the whole world to see, but he refused to let them define him. He made something of himself, and that’s why his legacy will live on forever.
We all have a purpose for being on this earth. It’s up to us to figure out what we’re here for. And to me, Kobe’s death is a stark reminder of our mortality and how vital it is to make sure we are fulfilling our purpose right now. Not tomorrow or the next day, but at this very moment.
It doesn’t matter what material possessions we have because we can’t take any of that with us when we die. But we can make sure we leave a lasting legacy for the next generation and the generations to come.
When I was younger, I used to watch NBA games and dream of one day playing against the likes of Kobe and LeBron James. At some point those dreams stopped and I realized God had other plans for me. Those plans eventually led me to the Hickory Daily Record.
I don’t know what tomorrow has in store, but as for today, I’m going to hold my loved ones a little tighter and make sure they know how much I care about them. I’m going to let go of old grudges because some things simply don’t matter in the grand scheme of things.
Kobe was relentless in his pursuit of greatness. He strived to be better each and every day. He never settled for giving anything less than his best.
That’s what I’ll remember most about the man they called the “Black Mamba.” He always wanted to be the very best player on the court, and at almost all times, he was.
Thank you, Kobe. Few ever did it better.
