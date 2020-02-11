A year ago, I didn’t think I was interested in going on a ride-along with police. Now, I think it’s one of the best decisions I’ve made in my short career.
When I started a little over a year ago with the Hickory Daily Record, I really had no idea what beat I was interested in on a local level. All I knew was that I liked talking to people about their stories.
I covered education at first. Although I did my job to the best of my ability, it wasn’t something I saw myself doing my whole career.
Our editor asked me sometime last summer if I had any interest in covering breaking news and cops. I was quick to say, “Yeah!”
To help me understand more about the beat I’m covering and the sources I regularly talk to, my editor and I agreed a ride-along would be beneficial. I rode with the Long View Police Department because they were open to the idea.
Last week, I strapped on a vest, sat down in a police cruiser and a mix of anxiety and joy rushed over me. Much of the anxiety was from having to have my photo taken for this column.
Officer Jordan Massagee showed me how to use the radio to call him if I ever had a reason to need him to return to the car. I immediately thought two things, “I sure hope I don’t have to use it,” and “Man, I hope I get a good excuse to use this.”
Not much happened. A couple of people were pulled over without incident.
As we patrolled the area, Massagee answered any questions I had.
One thing Massagee said really stuck with me. “Ninety-five percent of my job is dealing with people who are having a bad day,” he said.
Massagee said most officers don’t want to send people to jail or hand out tickets.
He explained how officers go about deciding between giving someone a warning or a citation. Improper taillight? It’s likely you’ll get a warning. Don’t have a license? You are probably getting a ticket.
Massagee gave me the impression that he cared very much for the community in Long View. He recognized a lot of the vehicles we saw, he talked about how he saw himself staying in Long View the entirety of his career and, without sounding like a PR person, he said he valued the department having a strong connection with the community.
Nothing really happening did disappoint me. I think anyone going on a ride-along would hope to see something go down. But I gained something more than a police chase would have taught me — a better understanding about those who have dedicated their lives to protecting us.
Police officers aren’t always intimidating. They can be. Part of their job is to be direct and clear in interactions. To some people this can come across as rude. That’s not likely what they are thinking though.
I did appreciate that my own safety was constantly on every Long View officer’s mind through the experience. Officers made sure I had a bullet-proof vest, taught me what to do if something were to go wrong when Officer Massagee wasn’t nearby, and constantly explained what they were doing and why. It was all very comforting.
I was there because of my job, but I can see how many would benefit from going on a ride-along if to just put themselves in an officer’s shoes and have more understanding about what they do.
Not all officers are good, Massagee acknowledged that, but getting to know the ones in our community helped me see and understand the ones who take their role seriously.
Kristen Hart is a reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
