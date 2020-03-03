With the news of a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in North Carolina, we know residents are worried about the virus. I would like to assure Catawba County residents that Catawba County Public Health and our community partners have been working diligently to prepare for the potential spread of this disease. As of now there are no COVID-19 cases in Catawba County, but we are prepared to respond should the situation change.
Public Health, along with our healthcare and emergency response partners, prepare in advance for any number of potential events, disease outbreaks among them, and we work daily to investigate and prevent the spread of a number of communicable diseases. In the case of COVID-19, we have been preparing for more than a month. We have convened meetings of our in-house communicable disease response team; have been in ongoing communication with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, area physicians and first responders to coordinate a possible local response; have communicated with local leaders and many of our community partners; and have distributed information to help residents take protective actions.
More specifically:
• We have sent out communication to area physicians alerting them of the disease and informing them of screening and reporting procedures. We are also working with physicians to ensure that processes for testing are in place, and are assessing what needs area clinicians might have in the event of a suspected or confirmed case.
• As of Monday, the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health has the capability to test for COVID-19, which we anticipate will make testing more accessible and will return results more quickly.
• We have sent information to nursing homes and others who work with vulnerable populations.
• We have sent information to first responders to inform them of screening and infection control procedures.
• We have convened our in-house communicable disease response team to ensure that we have plans in place in the event of a local case. This team has participated in weekly state-led coordination conference calls.
• We have reached out to the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce to share resources with companies with international travelers.
• We provided information to our Local Information Team (LIT), a group of people who can help communicate important messages to the public.
• We are currently convening multiple meetings of community partners to work on planning and coordinating efforts in the event of there being cases in North Carolina or Catawba County in the future.
• We have posted and are continually updating information for the public on the Catawba County Public Health website at https://www.catawbacountync.gov/county-services/public-health/. This information can be found by clicking on the red information bar at the top of the page.
We are also asking the public to be proactive to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus and other respiratory illnesses, like colds and the flu. Everyone can take these measures to help protect against potential transmission of novel coronavirus:
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are ill.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
• Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.
• Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.
• It is also good practice to start being more aware of the number of times a day your hands touch an object or hard surface and then touch your face without being washed. Limiting the exposure of your nose, mouth and eyes to unwashed hands can help to protect from the spread of all germs and illnesses.
Jennifer McCracken is the Interim Director of Catawba County Public Health.
