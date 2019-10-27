Column: Have a question for Hickory candidates? Here's how you can reach them.

Are you a Hickory resident who wants to know more about the candidates running for city council this year?

You have a few options.

Before the primary this year, all candidates – including the six who will appear on the ballot in the upcoming general election – submitted answers to questions about their top priorities, what they see as the biggest problem in Hickory and their views on the way the city spends money, among other topics.

QUESTIONNAIRES

On Tuesday, those six candidates also appeared in a forum where they answered questions about the city’s direction, ways to attract young people, initiatives for developing undeveloped parts of town and other issues.

That forum, split up into two videos, can be viewed below:

PART 1

PART 2

Beyond the questionnaires and the forum, there is another way of finding out where your candidates stand: reach out to them yourself.

Candidate Contacts Ward 1 Carmen Eckard 828-475-1323 Carmeneckard@gmail.com. carmenforcouncil.com www.facebook.com/carmenforhickorycouncil Tony Wood 828-267-0799 tony@tonywoodforhickory.com www.tonywoodforhickory.com www.facebook.com/tonywoodforhickory Ward 2 Charlotte Williams 828-302-3205 cwilliams@hickorync.gov charlotte.williams@lr.edu Facebook: Charlotte Williams Instagram: charlottewilliams7374 Ernie Masche 828-310-8823 erniemasche@gmail.com ErnieMasche.comFacebook Ward 2 Danny Seaver (828) 322-5155 dseaver@hickorync.gov www.facebook.com/DanSeaverHickory Nathan Hefner 828-244-0455 njhefner@msn.com

No questionnaire or candidate forum can fully address all the questions residents will have for the people running to represent them.

Fortunately, each of the candidates running has made some form of contact – phone numbers, email, website or social media accounts – available to the public.

You’ll find that contact information printed along with this article.

This is the last week of early voting. The polls at Highland Recreation Center and the Catawba County Library in Newton will be open every day this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Then Election Day will be on Nov. 5.

There’s still time to reach out to your candidates and ask them questions.