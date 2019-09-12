I have made a commitment recently to get up early each weekend day and take the dog on a good morning walk. One reason being so I do not get lazy and use time unwisely. Both the dog and I need to lose a little weight and the walks are helping.
Walking through any town at any time gives a person time to reflect. Granite Falls is still a relatively young town packed with a lot of history. Physical structures such as the Municipal Building and the high school were government projects during the Great Depression. The first movie theater in town began in the early 1920s. Of course, there is the story of the iron foundry, the building of the railroad, and baseball. So much baseball!
It is very hard not to think about the town’s history and its people while walking the dog along the parallel and in and through town. The most notable landmark for me is the carving at the high school (now middle school) which faces the road and dates the school at 1935. I have viewed it many times going out on a walk and returning. And it may seem silly, but this etching gives me a certain degree of hope. There’s continuity there — even if the current middle school is being rebuilt and updated for future students.
Anyone who taught at the school or attended there since its inception will almost certainly note the unique smells of the building, the beautiful and creaky floors, and being either in the auditorium or the gym for some kind of assembly or ball game.
I walk past the etching and think of 1935. President Franklin Roosevelt was working furiously with Congress in his first term to combat the depression through a set of alphabet programs. Federal and state governments were attacking the unemployment crisis. Programs were being added to the New Deal to make for the eventual Second New Deal. And it may have not been true, but my grandfather said everyone liked the president. People were working in the mills and saving things to reuse because the Depression days were tough. Most people sat on their porches in the evening, listened to the radio at times, raised their families, went to church, and hoped for better days.
Many of my grade school teachers were products of these times and generations. My middle school teachers at Granite Falls Middle School were some of my best and I have never forgotten them. As a teacher myself, I walk by the school and think about the countless students who were products of local schools and their communities. I ponder the many shared values each student must have left with because of the leadership and instruction of the various administrators and teachers who gave, and give, their efforts and time there. Those hallowed halls raised a community of students and leaders. The majority of them went on to accomplish great things in their respective times.
Schools are a constant reminder of the transport most of us take from childhood to adulthood. Yes, we never forget the lessons great teachers teach us. Those lessons are a reminder to us in the present to be brave in our time and to face the obstacles in our paths just like the people did during one of the most troubled times in history. Moreover, those lessons hopefully helped all students become better people.
I frequently look at the front facade of the middle school and am reminded about continuity, but also of change. Over the summer, some of the old, timeless and historic trees were cut down to make way for a newly constructed school. A gigantic mound of earth was brought in. Oh for a summer snow storm and a chance to sled!
The campus is being reshaped for a new generation who perhaps now learn about the Great Depression mostly from a smart phone instead of family stories or the front of a building. My daughter will attend the school next year and witness the completion of the newer and updated school. Obviously, I am excited for her and the rest of the students. It is, and will continue to be, a great and grand place.
History is legacy. The etching on the front of the school is a constant reminder for me of this very thing. Challenges will come and go, and most times they are hard fought and hard won. The people who built the school knew so in the 1930s. The teachers who taught and teach there live this truth every day. The students who attend there will be able to share something valuable upon exit.
Future generations will continue to benefit, and then, have their chance to lead. Such a good thing.
