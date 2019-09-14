Freddie Freeman isn’t the type of player who likes to draw attention to himself. He doesn’t admire his home runs, beat his chest or toot his own horn. That’s probably why he doesn’t get as much national attention as he deserves.
But after nearly a full decade as the Atlanta Braves’ starting first baseman, I think it’s time we take a look at what Freeman has accomplished so far. The Fountain Valley, California, native turned 30 years old on Thursday, and is currently in the midst of the best season of his MLB career.
Entering Friday, Freeman had already set career highs in home runs (38), RBIs (117) and runs scored (111). The Braves’ No. 3 hitter is batting .303 with 171 hits, 32 doubles and 79 walks for the top team in the National League East and the club with the best record in the majors since May 24.
Freeman is well-respected among his peers and has been an All-Star on four occasions. Not only is he one of the most consistent hitters in baseball over the past several seasons, but he has also been one of the best defensive first basemen in the game — as evidenced by the Gold Glove Award he received in 2018.
The longest-tenured player on the Braves’ roster, Freeman is currently in his 10th season with the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2007 MLB Draft. He has expressed a desire to remain in Atlanta his entire career, and given the loyalty he has shown to the Braves, it would truly be a shock if he ever donned another uniform.
Freeman is well on his way to becoming a Braves legend. In fact, he may already be there. Here are just a few of the numbers he has put up prior to age 30 (thanks to FromTheDiamond.com’s Grant McAuley for these statistics):
Freeman is fourth in franchise history in hits through age 29. Only Hank Aaron (1,898), Andruw Jones (1,556) and Eddie Mathews (1,548) had more hits than Freeman (1,446) before age 30.
Freeman is second in franchise history in doubles through age 29. Only Aaron (321) had more doubles than Freeman (317) before age 30, and in over 900 more plate appearances.
Freeman hit 227 homers through age 29, the same number as Hall of Famer Chipper Jones before age 30.
Freeman is third in franchise history in on-base percentage through age 29. Only Jones (.400) and Mathews (.387) owned higher on-base percentages than Freeman (.380) before age 30.
Basically, what I’m trying to say is we’re extremely lucky as Braves fans to have a guy like Freeman in the middle of the Atlanta lineup. He goes about his business each and every day, and he’s as reliable as they come.
The Braves have other difference makers on their team as well, including the two players who bat before Freeman (outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and second baseman Ozzie Albies) and their powerful cleanup hitter (third baseman Josh Donaldson). But Freeman remains the unquestioned leader, and it’s his quiet greatness that continues to stand out to those in Braves Country.
Hopefully MVP voters realize just how great he is as well.
