The AMF Colonial Lanes bowling alley on U.S. 70 has served Hickory for seven decades. That will end this week.
Manager Shayne Catlin said the last day of business will be Sunday and the hours until then will depend on the level of business.
The decision to close came after the company analyzed the market and determined there would not be enough return on investment to justify the needed repairs to the building, Catlin said.
The problems with the building include outdated plumbing, electrical and roofing, Catlin said.
It would likely take the business a decade or more to recover the investment needed to make the repairs, Catlin said.
Catlin said the building will likely be demolished. The combined value of the building and the land is roughly $2.3 million, according to Catawba County GIS.
Catlin said the recent closure of businesses like Hickory Dickory Dock “started the wondering on how Hickory was doing.”
She said that, to the best of her knowledge, the bowling alley has always operated under the name Colonial Lanes. Catlin said her research has shown the building has operated as a bowling alley since 1953, with changes of ownership and some periods of vacancy along the way.
She described the bowling alley as a place that created a strong community, with people who came there as children and continued to go there as adults.
“It meant a lot,” Catlin said. “A lot of people called it home.”
