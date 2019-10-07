HICKORY - In recognition of National Cyber Security Awareness Month in October, Catawba Valley Community College’s Information Systems Security Club will present a free "Protecting Your Personal Identity" session on Monday, Oct. 21, 5:30-7 p.m.
Free and open to the public, the session will explain how identity thieves drain bank accounts, use credit cards, open new utility accounts, access your health insurance and commit crimes using stolen personal identity.
Topics include creating strong passwords, how to deal with popups, risks of opening attachments and software updates, the risks of public Wi-Fi, safety issues with email and instant messaging and free online tools.
A light meal sponsored by Prodigy Voice & Data will be served. Space is limited and reservations are required. To reserve a seat, Contact Deborah Meyers, dmeyers580@cvcc.edu, 828-327-7000 ext. 4005.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.