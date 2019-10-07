HICKORY - In recognition of National Cyber Security Awareness Month in October, Catawba Valley Community College’s Information Systems Security Club will present a free "Protecting Your Personal Identity" session on Monday, Oct. 21, 5:30-7 p.m.

Free and open to the public, the session will explain how identity thieves drain bank accounts, use credit cards, open new utility accounts, access your health insurance and commit crimes using stolen personal identity.

Topics include creating strong passwords, how to deal with popups, risks of opening attachments and software updates, the risks of public Wi-Fi, safety issues with email and instant messaging and free online tools.

A light meal sponsored by Prodigy Voice & Data will be served. Space is limited and reservations are required. To reserve a seat, Contact Deborah Meyers, dmeyers580@cvcc.edu, 828-327-7000 ext. 4005.

