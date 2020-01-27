Alex Lineberger mug.jpg

Alex Lineberger

HUDSON — The 13th-ranked Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team defeated Cape Fear Community College in a high-scoring affair on Saturday evening, moving to 20-0 on the season with a 97-91 win.

The Cobras received 25 points from Alex Lineberger, 21 from Kameron Cooke and 18 from Anderson Keller. Jalen Barr added 12 points to give Caldwell four double-figure scorers.

The Sea Devils (14-6) also had a 25-point scorer in Trayvon Ferrell, while Dakari Johnson finished with 22. Talton Jones (15 points) and TJ NeSmith (13) reached double digits as well.

Caldwell will also be at home on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game against Denmark Tech (South Carolina).

