DENMARK, S.C. — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team survived winless Denmark Tech in overtime on the road Friday. The Cobras led 53-52 at halftime but were forced to play an extra session after the Panthers outscored them by a point in the second half.
Anderson Keller led all scorers with 31 points for Caldwell (25-2, 7-2 in Region 10), which also received 23 from Tyrell Mendenhall and 15 from Jalen Barr. Jalen Crowder and Jordan Stinson added 11 points apiece for the Cobras.
Denmark Tech (0-18, 0-9 in Region 10) got 21 points from Nigel Lawson and 19 from Carieno Robbins. Jordan Lytes (17 points), Eric Gore (13), Isaiah Odom (11) and Gemini Bell (10) were also in double figures for the Panthers.
The Cobras traveled to USC-Salkehatchie on Saturday before visiting Spartanburg Methodist College on Wednesday.
