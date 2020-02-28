LENOIR — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball team snapped a five-game losing streak with a doubleheader sweep of the Montreat JV squad on Thursday at Lenoir Optimist Park. The Cobras won the opening contest by an 11-3 final before winning 13-7 in Game 2.
Jada Wilson earned the win for Caldwell (3-7) in the pitcher’s circle, while Charleston Chapman had a two-run home run. The Cobras won in five innings after scoring a single run in the bottom of the first inning, four runs in the second and six runs in the third. Meanwhile, Montreat scored single runs in the top of the first, third and fourth innings.
The Cobras won a seven-inning game in the nightcap, with Davis Walker picking up the victory.
Caldwell trailed 7-6 heading into the sixth, but scored seven runs in the inning to capture its first-ever doubleheader sweep.
The Cobras host Region 10 foe Southwest Virginia on Sunday at 2 p.m.
