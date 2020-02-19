DENMARK, S.C. — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute women’s basketball team grabbed a road win over Denmark Tech on Monday, emerging with a 52-49 victory over the Panthers. The Cobras moved to 16-8 overall and 3-2 in Region 10 play.
Caldwell received a game-high 16 points from Jasmine Holder, with Savannah Coble adding 10. Mikayla Hill and KeyKey Miller finished with nine points each.
For Denmark Tech (4-15, 0-4 in Region 10), Kori Jones was the leading scorer with 13 points. Shamyia Johnson and E’Naj Reed chipped in 10 points apiece.
The Cobras host Southwest Virginia Community College on Thursday at 6 p.m.
