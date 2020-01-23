HUDSON — The 13th-ranked Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team remained undefeated with a 134-72 win over Mount Zion Prep on Tuesday at home.
The victory moved the Cobras to 19-0 on the season.
Na’Kwan Kitchen led Caldwell with 23 points, while Alex Lineberger added 15.
Lacey Gathings and Tyrell Mendenhall chipped in 14 points apiece to go with 13 from Jack Garrison, 12 from Anderson Keller and 10 each from Jalen Barr, Jalen Gibson and Moses Mupungu.
Mount Zion was paced by a game-high 28 points from Derrome White, while Jason Sims represented their only other double-digit scorer with 27.
The Cobras host Cape Fear Community College on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Spartanburg Methodist 92,
Caldwell 70
The Cobras couldn’t keep up with the Pioneers on the road Tuesday. Caldwell trailed 16-8 after the first quarter, 45-33 at the half and 65-54 entering the fourth period.
Spartanburg Methodist’s Ta’Keria Legette led all scorers with 31 points, while Josie Earnhardt added 19. Briana Milton finished with 14 points for the Pioneers (12-6) to go with 13 apiece from Brittany Mack and Aliyah Whiteside.
Caldwell (11-7) received 20 points from Jasmine Holder, 19 from KeyKey Miller and 16 from Savannah Coble.
The Cobras entertain the Milligan JV team on Friday at 6 p.m.
