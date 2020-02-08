PETERSBURG, Va. — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team survived a close contest against Richard Bland College on the road Saturday afternoon, winning 76-69. The Cobras led 38-36 at halftime before extending their advantage to seven by the end of the game.
Leading all scorers was Caldwell’s Jalen Crowder with 20 points, while Jalen Barr added 14. Na’Kwan Kitchen chipped in nine points for the Cobras (23-1, 5-1 in Region 10), who also received eight from Lacey Gathings, seven from Anderson Keller and six from Alex Lineberger.
The Eagles (10-12, 2-5 in Region 10) got 17 points from Corbin Slayton and 13 from Kenneth Southerland. Jared Watkins also reached double figures with 12 points, while Darius Jones and Antonio Puaauli-Pelham finished with nine apiece.
Caldwell visits Cape Fear Community College next Saturday at 3 p.m.
