HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team lost for the first time this season on Saturday, dropping a 97-94 decision to visiting USC Salkehatchie. The Cobras trailed 51-44 at halftime before outscoring the Indians in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.
Vince Cole scored a game-high 34 points for USC Salkehatchie (18-4, 5-1 in Region 10), while Mardrez McBride added 19 and Ahmad Rand scored 14. The Indians’ Jordan Cross finished with eight points to go with seven apiece from Jay Jefferson and Kevin Williamson, six from Maliek Wilcox and two from Keyon Wesley.
Caldwell (21-1, 3-1) was led by Anderson Keller’s 23-point performance, with Kameron Cooke chipping in 18 to go with 14 each from Jalen Barr and Jalen Crowder and 13 from Alex Lineberger. Na’Kwan Kitchen scored eight points for the Cobras, while Demetri Dixon and Jalen Gibson finished with two apiece.
The Cobras led for most of the opening half before USC Salkehatchie surged ahead. They later tied the game at 94-all with 19 seconds remaining, but Cole drilled a 3-pointer with three seconds left to shock Caldwell on its home floor.
Caldwell hosts Spartanburg Methodist on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
