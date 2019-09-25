HICKORY – A woodworking contest will highlight the Saturday meeting of the Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club. The meeting will be at 10 a.m. at St Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA, 2259 12th Ave.NE (Springs Road), Hickory. The church is located next to CVS on the north side of the road. Anyone interested is invited to attend.
Cash prizes will be awarded to club members for the best three projects in each of two categories: advanced woodworker and beginning/intermediate woodworker. Member votes will select winners, based on originality, craftsmanship, and finish. Attendees will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about contest projects and other topics.
The club will provide a lunch of hot dogs and hamburgers prepared on site. Attendees are invited to bring a dish of food to share and to bring lawn chairs for seating. The meeting will include a tool swap/sale opportunity.
The club consists of about 70 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are the annual offsite picnic, the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza, and a combined November/December meeting.
For more information, call 828-855-4941.
