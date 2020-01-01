Big Time Bargains

Clothing worth as much as $75,000 was stolen from the Big Time Bargains store on U.S. 321, owner Caskell Cook said. 

On Monday, Caskell Cook opened up a trailer at his business to find what he called one of the biggest surprises of his life.

Cook, owner of the warehouse liquidation business Big Time Bargains in Hickory, said thousands of items of clothing with a retail value estimated at $50,000 to $75,000 had been stolen.

The thieves left about 20,000 pieces of clothing, mostly lower value items, Cook said on Wednesday.

Cook said the store on U.S. 321 was closed for the holidays and he had not noticed the missing clothes, which were due to be sent to a company in New York, until this week when he opened the trailer and reported the theft to police.

The clothing was not insured, Cook said.

Cook speculated it would have taken a few people and considerable amount of time to take that amount of clothing. 

"Whoever did that took a lot of time doing it," Cook said. 

Though the store has cameras, there was not a camera recording the area where the items were taken.

Cook said that will change soon.

"I can assure you by tomorrow we will have a camera out there," Cook said. 

