A Claremont man was charged with stabbing his roommate on Sunday, Sept. 15, according to a press release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
James Minton, 41, was arrested after roommate Gregory Bumgarner suffered multiple stab wounds following an argument between the two men. The incident occurred at a residence on Mark Trail Court in Claremont, according to the release.
Minton was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury, according to the release. CCSO Capt. Aaron Turk said Bumgarner was in stable condition as of Sunday, Sept. 15.
Minton remains incarcerated in the Catawba County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond. His first appearance in Catawba County District Court was on Monday, Sept. 16.
