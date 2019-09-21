The Claremont Fire Department has received a federal grant of nearly $435,000 to help with recruitment and retention, according to a release from U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry’s office.

Grant funds will be used to create a new position at the department: coordinator of recruitment and retention.

The responsibilities of the new position include recruiting professional and volunteers, encouraging volunteerism and employing strategies for keeping current firefighters, according to the release.

“Claremont has experienced significant industrial growth in recent years and this grant will allow the Claremont Fire Department to add needed fire professionals to their ranks to continue to meet the needs of such a growing area,” McHenry said via the release.

