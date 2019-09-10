Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... THE NORTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY IN RALEIGH NC HAS ISSUED A CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY FOR GROUND LEVEL OZONE FOR THE HICKORY AREA, FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING. AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY MEANS THAT GROUND LEVEL OZONE CONCENTRATIONS WITHIN THE REGION MAY APPROACH OR EXCEED UNHEALTHY STANDARDS. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT THE NORTH CAROLINA DIVISION OF AIR QUALITY WEB SITE AT HTTPS://XAPPS.NCDENR.ORG/AQ/FORECASTCENTERENVISTA.