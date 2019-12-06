One lane of traffic is closed on the section of Main Avenue NW between Fourth and Ninth streets as workers prepare the road for the City Walk project.
Workers with Carolina Paving of Hickory are removing a portion of the pavement to allow other work to be done, Hickory Public Services Director Kevin Greer said.
The work began on Thursday is expected to be complete by the end of today.
The work is part of construction on the City Walk, the walking and biking trail between Lenoir-Rhyne University and Ninth Street that’s funded through the $40 million bond referendum approved in 2014.
“With this work completed, the retaining wall contractors will be able to begin driving piles and starting the structural work for the retaining walls required for the project,” Greer said.
Greer said the area will be repaved after construction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.