On Sept. 23, the city of Hickory will commemorate the completion of one project and the beginning of another.
At noon on that day, city leaders will gather for a groundbreaking for City Walk, according to a city press release.
City Walk is one of the signature projects funded through the $40 million bond voters approved in 2014.
The groundbreaking ceremony will be held outside St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church on Eighth Street NE.
St. Andrew’s is one of the endpoints for the City Walk, which will stretch down Main Avenue to Ninth Street NW.
In June, the Hickory City Council approved a $14.3 million contract with Neill Grading & Construction for the work. Work on City Walk is expected to begin in October or November.
At 12:30, the city leaders will be at Union Square for a ribbon cutting to commemorate completion of the Union Square overhaul, according to the release.
Work on Union Square has been going on since April and city leaders have estimated the work is about 90 percent complete.
The work has progressed far enough to allow events to resume on the square.
On Sept. 6, the Sails Original Music Series picked back up and will be held every Friday of this month at 6:30 p.m.
The new construction includes new bathrooms and a new multi-use stage structure on the square.
Neill Grading also did the Union Square work for $4.9 million.
