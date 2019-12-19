The city will make design changes to the Riverwalk project and continue contract negotiations after bids for the project came in over budget.
The Riverwalk project is the planned walkway along Lake Hickory. The project is part of the $40 million bond program voters approved in 2014.
Public Services Director Kevin Greer told the Hickory City Council on Tuesday the project was split up into two bids.
One of the bids included $2 million in funding from the North Carolina Department of Transportation while the other consisted entirely of city bond funds.
The NCDOT portion of the project received bids from Dane Construction Co. and Smith Roe Construction Co. Each of the two companies had bids of a little more than $13 million.
Dave E. Looper & Co. bid roughly $13.2 million for the city portion while Neill Grading & Construction Co. bid nearly $14.5 million for that portion.
The involvement of NCDOT funds in the project means the city cannot negotiate on those bids, Greer said.
However, the city will be able to continue negotiating with Looper, the lowest responsive bidder, because only city money is involved in that portion.
Getting the project within budget will require design changes, Greer said.
The council voted unanimously to reject the bids for the NCDOT section and to approve continued negotiations with Looper.
Greer said he hopes to finish negotiations with Looper soon and have another bid for that portion of the project in January.
For the NCDOT portion, Greer said he hopes to have a bid back to council by summer.
Greer declined to say after the meeting what the cost range for the city portion needs to be, only saying they need to get the cost as low as they can.
