City leaders celebrate start of City Walk, end of Union Square project

City Walk construction to begin Oct. 1

City Walk ceremony

Hickory Mayor Hank Guess and Lenoir-Rhyne President Fred Whitt discuss the joint benefits of City Walk prior to the groundbreaking ceremony

 photos by ROBERT C. REED/hickory daily record

In two separate ceremonies on Monday, the city of Hickory celebrated the beginning of one project and the completion of another.

City Walk ceremony

City, county and state officials turn dirt during the groundbreaking ceremony for City Walk Monday afternoon in front of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church.

At St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University, city leaders took up shovels for the symbolic groundbreaking of the City Walk.

“The City Walk will be a major connector for Hickory’s amenities and destinations, as well as a catalyst for economic growth and investment,” Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said in his speech at the ceremony.

Construction on the multiuse trail – which will stretch from the area in front of St. Andrew’s to Ninth Street NW in downtown – is expected to begin Oct. 1, Hickory Public Services Director Kevin Greer said.

Lenoir-Rhyne University President Fred Whitt said at the ceremony the university values its 128-year-plus partnership with the city.

“This is a great leap from campus to downtown,” Whitt said.

The Hickory City Council awarded Neill Grading & Construction Co. a $14.3 million contract for the City Walk in June.

A construction start date of Oct. 1 would put the beginning of the project a little more than a month before the five-year anniversary of the vote in which Hickory voters approved the $40 million bond program.

The City Walk is a signature project of that bond program.

Along with street improvements in the Old Lenoir Road area, the City Walk is a central component of a planned trail system that will extend to the Riverwalk on Lake Hickory.

The City Walk and the overall trail system are also envisioned as a major economic zone which the city has named the Hickory Trail.

In a report released in late 2018, the city released some of the economic targets for the Hickory Trail. Those goals included the creation of 8,000 new jobs and $500 million in private investment by 2035.

The project is scheduled to be completed by December 2020, Greer said.

A new look on Union Square

Union Square

Local dignitaries stand behind Hickory Mayor Hank Guess (center), as he cuts the ribbon for the Union Square renovation while standing under the new multi-purpose shade structure.

Immediately after the groundbreaking, Guess exchanged his shovel for a pair of scissors to cut the ribbon on the renovated Union Square.

“Downtown Hickory has always been a regional destination for its unique shops, excellent restaurants and popular events like the Sails Original Music Series and Hickory Oktoberfest, which is just around the corner,” Guess said. “The recent improvements will further establish our downtown area as an inviting place to visit, live and thrive.”

Since April, workers with Neill Grading have been at working at transforming the square. The transformation includes new bathrooms and a new multiuse structure on the eastern end of the square.

Union Square

Union Square renovations are almost complete as activities like Ocktober Fest draw near.

Greer said the Union Square project is still ongoing and expected to be completed mid-October.

The company was awarded $4.9 million in city contracts for the work.

