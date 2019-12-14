Morning Star First Baptist Church, an African-American church in the Ridgeview community, will donate $500 on Sunday to efforts to commemorate the Miracle of Hickory.
Throughout this year, the Piedmont Post Polio Support Group, local Rotary clubs and the city of Hickory have partnered on efforts to mark the 75th anniversary of the Miracle of Hickory.
The Miracle of Hickory refers to an event in 1944 in which the city responded to a regional polio epidemic by building a polio hospital within 54 hours.
The hospital was notable for serving black children during a time of segregation.
Commemoration efforts have included a mural in downtown Hickory and planned improvements to the park near the Hickory Music Factory, which was the site of the polio hospital.
The Rev. David Roberts II said his church decided to donate because they wanted to support efforts aimed at improving racial harmony. “Polio affected everybody … and to have an actual mural downtown, an actual live black baby on it, that says a lot about how far we’ve come with racial reconciliation,” Roberts said.
Cliff Moone, a representative of The Miracle of Hickory Commemoration Planning Committee, said the committee was grateful for the church’s donation.
Moone said the committee has raised a little more than $38,000, including the church’s donation.
For more information, call Moone at 828-612-6407.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.