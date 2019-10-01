A Conover custom upholstery manufacturer has been acquired by a Chinese based company, according to a press release from company Samson Holding Ltd.
Southern Furniture, which has operated out of Conover for 96 years, will soon be assimilated into Samson Holding’s Universal Furniture brand, the release states.
“Southern Furniture represents a good strategic fit for Universal,” said Samson Holding Chairman Samuel Kuo. “Both companies share an alignment in product line, price point and quality.”
According to the release, Universal Furniture was founded in 1968.
“Launched only three years ago, Universal’s current married-to-frame upholstery program has become a significant percentage of our overall business,” Universal Furniture President and CEO Jeff Scheffer said. “This acquisition will afford us the opportunity to offer our custom made-to-order fabric and leather options, an important selling feature not available in our current program.”
Samson Holding is headquartered in China with offices in the U.S., U.K. France, and Taiwan. It also owns Craftmaster Furniture in Alexander County.
“We feel confident that Universal is extremely well positioned to continue serving our existing customers and managing our employees,” Jerome Bolick, former CEO of Southern Furniture said. “They’re in good hands.”
According to the release, Southern employees will be offered an improved employee benefits program, which will include health care, dental, vision and a matching 401k retirement savings plan.
