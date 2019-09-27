I didn’t know how to go from talking to her nearly every day to not talking to her at all, so I found an empty, forgotten journal and began to write what would become my letters to Claire.
Claire died from acute myeloid leukemia on April 18, 2013, eight days before our senior prom. We were 18 and she was my friend.
With every year that passes since her death, certain days sting a little differently each time. Her birthday. The day we halfway said goodbye. The day she died. And the entire month of September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Claire wanted to dedicate her life to caring for pediatric cancer patients. If she were still here, she’d be talking about childhood cancer, even if it makes people uncomfortable.
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month exists because only 4 percent of federal cancer research funding goes toward childhood cancer research. The treatments used for childhood cancer can lead to severe and long-term side effects. Sometimes that means battling a second, different cancer.
Claire was first diagnosed with cancer our freshman year of high school. She fought Ewing’s sarcoma, a bone cancer, and won.
I didn’t officially meet Claire until we were sophomores. She returned to school that spring semester nearly bald. As an insecure teenager who spent every morning frying their already-straight hair with a flatiron, I thought Claire was the bravest person I’d ever met.
We had homeroom together and sat at the same lunch table. Claire would ask for the first sip of my Diet Coke, just to satisfy her soda craving, and always stole a bite or two of my lunch once she finished hers.
Cancer didn’t make Claire bold, she just was. Her personality could be intimidating, but she also inspired me.
By the end of 2011, our junior year, the unthinkable happened: Claire was diagnosed with leukemia. The kind that would require intense rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and a bone-marrow transplant.
I visited her at the nearby children’s hospital, which was 30 minutes away, when I could. We’d gossip and watch “Friends” to pass the time.
By the summer of 2012, Claire was in remission. The purple “Cure for Claire” bracelets we wore like some sort of magic charm were no longer needed. Everything was going to be fine, except it wasn’t.
By Thanksgiving, complications from the bone-marrow transplant were well underway. She spent a lot of time in horrible pain from a condition called graft-vs.-host disease. Then the cancer returned. Doctors gave her a month, but God and Claire’s determination to live gave us four.
My letters to Claire began five days after she died. I frantically scribbled down every memory I could think of — terrified I’d lose them to the passage of time.
I transcribed every dream and nightmare, and I filled Claire in on what she was missing, like prom and graduation.
Knowing she probably wouldn’t make it to graduation, a small ceremony was held for her at her home a month before she died. She graduated in the top 5 percent of our class.
Watching anyone you love slowly die is unimaginable. In her final days, I prayed for her suffering to end. I couldn’t bear to see her in pain anymore, so I tried to be at peace at the thought of losing her.
No one, especially a child, deserves to go through what Claire went through, but every day, 43 children are diagnosed with cancer. Twenty percent of those children will not survive.
A cancer diagnosis at any age is devastating and difficult, but there is nothing that can prepare you to witness someone so young battle cancer, let alone watch them lose their life from it. It is traumatizing to everyone involved.
Claire was brave, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t scared or that her journey was easy. While she watched her other friends with cancer heal, she also watched some of them die. One of the friends she made during chemo is now married. She’s been in remission for several years.
Against the odds, this friend was able to give birth to a beautiful baby girl last year. The majority of children who survive cancer struggle with infertility.
Childhood cancer is considered rare, but I can name at least 10 people who had cancer as a child. Only six of them are still living. It doesn’t feel all that rare to me.
I pray that one day no one will have to write letters they’ll never send to a loved one lost from childhood cancer. But for now, I’ll hold onto my letters. Maybe one day I’ll be able to write that there’s a cure.
