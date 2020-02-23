WALTERBORO, S.C. — The ninth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team defeated USC Salkehatchie 66-60 on Friday night, finishing the regular season with a perfect conference road record.
Sophomore forward Alliyah Chaplin came up one point shy of tying her career high, scoring a team-high 33 points for the Red Hawks (21-1, 14-0 in Region 10), while freshman Jordan Jenkins also reached double figures with 10 points.
The Red Hawks and Indians battled furiously early and often in the first half. CVCC led 21-20 after the first quarter of play, but USC Salkehatchie (15-12, 7-9) gained the lead at halftime, 32-31.
The story of Friday’s conference contest would be the third quarter, though, where Catawba Valley held an 18-8 margin, giving it a 49-40 advantage through three quarters of play.
Chaplin scored 11 of her 33 points during the third quarter.
With a nine-point advantage, the Red Hawks were able to hold the Indians at bay in the fourth quarter to come away with the six-point Region 10 win.
The CVCC women’s basketball team finishes its regular season today with its final home game. The Red Hawks welcome Brunswick Community College for “Sophomore Night,” and Catawba Valley will honor its six sophomores student-athletes before the game, which begins at 2 p.m.
