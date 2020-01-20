Sophomore forward Alliyah Chaplin tied her career highs in points and blocked shots, leading the 11th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team to a 76-61 conference win against rival Cape Fear at the Tarlton Complex on Saturday afternoon.
Chaplin recorded 30 points and six blocks — both tying her career highs — and she added eight rebounds and two assists in the victory for the Red Hawks (13-1, 6-0 in Region 10).
Freshmen Ariana Montgomery and MaKayla Weaver also both reached double figures in scoring for Catawba Valley with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Both teams battled through early mistakes in the game’s opening minutes, but CVCC was able to power its way to a 15-5 lead after one quarter of play. Four of Chaplin’s six blocks came during the opening stanza.
The Red Hawks eventually gained a 33-21 halftime advantage against the Sea Devils (9-7, 6-3 in Region 10). Chaplin led the way in the first half for CVCC with 11 points, while Montgomery and Tazah Hardin scored seven and six points, respectively.
In the second half, the Red Hawks’ lead would be whittled down to just eight points, but a couple of key 3-pointers by Weaver helped push the advantage back to double digits.
CVCC held that double-digit lead until the final buzzer, going on to claim a pivotal 15-point conference home victory.
The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team returns to action on Wednesday for another tough conference contest — this time on the road against Louisburg (10-4, 4-3). Tip0off between the Red Hawks and Hurricanes is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Roger Taylor Center in Louisburg.
