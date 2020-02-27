Mark Story left behind a legacy of a passionate drive to make his community better.
The late K-64 chief executive officer, who died unexpectedly on Feb. 4, had a desire for the success and advancement of his community, Duke Energy District Manager Robin Nicholson said. He had passion, enthusiasm and drive.
That’s why he was recognized posthumously with the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award at The Chamber of Catawba County’s annual shareholders and investors luncheon on Wednesday.
The award is given each year to someone who makes a difference in their community or in their work, Nicholson said while presenting the award in front of a crowd of more than 500 people.
“I can think of no better example than this year’s recipient,” she said.
As she detailed Story’s career and the gap he left in the community, her voice cracked and choked as she held back tears. Many were affected by his passing, Nicholson said.
Story’s wife Mitzi Story, his son Charlie and his daughters Jesse and Madi accepted the award. After a hug with Nicholson, Mitzi Story said her husband would have been excited to receive the award, though long-winded as he spouted more ideas to better the community, she said.
“He would have been so charged up to be standing up here,” Mitzi Story said.
On two projection screens behind her, photos of her husband, who passed at 52 years old, covered the screen.
Mitzi Story said she wants people to continue working toward the same goals he did.
“My hope is that the passion and drive he had will continue,” she said.
She was met with a standing ovation.
In his honor, municipalities in Catawba County offered $25,000 to create a scholarship at Catawba Valley Community College. The municipalities are challenging and asking the community to match that donation, CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw said. Some individuals have already donated, he said. Donations go to the CVCC Foundation.
The details of the scholarship aren’t firm yet, but it will be in relation to K-64, an education and economic development initiative, Hinshaw said. It’s a way to carry on Story’s impact.
“Mark affected so many people in this community,” Hinshaw said.
At the annual luncheon, the chamber also recognized their ambassador team of the year: Cameron Bixby of Catawba Insurance Agency, Stefanie Robinson or Safe Harbor, Peggy Thompson or Apparel Authority and Melissa Aldrich of Peoples Bank.
The chamber also unveiled their new logo and name change from the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce to The Chamber of Catawba County.
The new logo consists of three blue and green Cs interconnected. The Cs represent the chamber’s name and its three key goals, Chairman of the Board Phillip Moore said. Those goals are catalyst, connector and champion, which the chamber wants to be for businesses, he said.
Wednesday’s event concluded with a panel discussion on local business led by Thomas Ruhe, CEO of the NC IDEA Foundation, which helps new businesses. On the panel were local entrepreneurs Kate Compton Barr, co-founder of Pip & Grow; Tammy Cook, founder of AppGarden; Zack Cranford, founder of Foothills Distillery and Standard Oyster Company; Peter Lohr, founder of Advanced Hydrogen Technologies; and David Williams, founder of Plush Kutz.
