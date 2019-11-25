Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute freshman Demajae Hicks of Columbia, South Carolina, has announced his intentions to transfer to Newberry College to complete his education and college basketball career. He signed his National Letter of Intent in the CCC&TI gym on Nov. 15. Hicks, who came to CCC&TI from Lower Richland High School, will have three years of eligibility left and will attend Newberry next year on a scholarship. On the front row, from left, are Hicks and CCC&TI Minority Male Mentoring Program Director Elaine Setzer-Maxwell. On the back row are head coach Jamison McIver and assistant coaches Jeremy Harper and Carlos Dixon.