The Catholic Church in western North Carolina is conducting a review of sexual abuse cases and expects to release its findings by the end of the year.
On Wednesday, the Rev. Patrick Winslow, the vicar general and chancellor for the Diocese of Charlotte, came to St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hickory to discuss the review process the diocese is undertaking.
The Charlotte diocese covers 46 counties in western North Carolina, including Catawba and the surrounding counties.
Winslow started off with an apology to sexual abuse victims for “the church’s historical failure to respond effectively to these gravely immoral acts.”
Winslow said the church is conducting a comprehensive review of more than 100,000 pages of personnel files. This is the first time the diocese has conducted such a review, Winslow said.
The review will look at abuse allegations dating from before 2002 as well as the way the church has addressed cases since 2002.
In 2002, the Catholic Church in the United States adopted a charter for dealing with abuse cases. The charter mandates a zero tolerance in which priests accused of abuse are put on temporary leave and those found to be credibly accused of sexual abuse are barred from ministry.
The church defines a credible accusation as one that “has the semblance of truth” and is “more probable than not.” The church cooperates with law enforcement on investigations and holds its own internal process involving an independent review board which makes recommendations to the bishop, Winslow said.
Winslow said the 2002 charter created a culture change within the church and that most accusations of abuse that come forward involve encounters that happened decades ago. The church has employed U.S. Investigative Security Services as an independent company to assist with the review.
Winslow said the credibility of the church was on the line in the investigation and he wants to avoid even innocent mistakes in the review. “This thing has to be 100 percent accurate and impeccable because our reputation with people is on the line here,” Winslow said.
The findings of the review could lead to referrals to both law enforcement and the church's independent review board.
