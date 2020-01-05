HICKORY - The next meetings of the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Holy Trinity Church in Hickory. The morning meeting will be at 10 a.m., and the evening meeting will be at 6:30 p.m.
Though there will be no formal program for the January meetings, a number of items are scheduled, among which will be the kickoffs for both the 2021 quilt show and the 2020 Quilt Challenge. The budget for 2020 will be presented for a vote, and lastly Kathy Starnes will share a video she made of the fall bus trip a number of guild members made to Paducah and Missouri Star.
There is an open invitation for anyone interested in possibly joining the guild to attend a meeting free of charge to see firsthand what things members enjoy and the activities through which they make contributions to the community. Meetings are always held on the second Thursday of each month, with the morning meeting at 10 a.m. and the evening one at 6:30 p.m., with exceptions made in June and December when they hold a single combined meeting for both morning and evening groups at 6 p.m.
Anyone wishing to learn more about the guild may speak directly with a member by calling 336-314-5906, 828-270-6939 or 828-381-7342. There is also a website at www.catawbavalleyquiltersguild.com and the guild may be followed on Facebook at Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild.
