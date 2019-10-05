HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild will hold its regular monthly meetings on Thursday, Oct. 10.
The morning meeting will be held at 10 a.m. and the evening one at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will be conducted at Holy Trinity Church, 547 Sixth St., NW, Hickory.
Guild members will present the programs for both meetings. Barbara Mahnke and Rebecca Mullins will present two different segments for the morning meeting, and Terrie Townsend will present the evening program.
The title of Mahnke’s portion of the program will be “You Don’t Need to Have a Pattern to Make a Quilt.” Using log cabin blocks, half-square triangle blocks, a design board, and a camera, Mahnke will demonstrate how she “plays” with them to create various quilt designs. The projects she plans to show are aimed primarily for the advanced beginning quilter.
Following Mahnke’s portion of the program, Mullins will demonstrate “How to Make a Hanging Sleeve for a Quilt.” Her method is somewhat different from the traditional method for making a sleeve in that, when applied to the quilt, the quilt will hang flat against the wall.
Townsend will present the evening program. She calls her presentation “Now You See It, Now You Don’t.” It will be all about “block transformation.” She will make use of a variety of different quilt blocks to demonstrate ways to re-cut the blocks in order to transform them in to totally different block patterns.
There is an open invitation for anyone interested in possibly joining the guild to visit free of charge to see firsthand what the guild is like. Meetings are always held on the second Thursday of each month, with the morning meeting at 10 a.m. and the evening one at 6:30 p.m., with two exceptions, in June and December. Those months members bring a covered dish and both the morning and evening groups come together for a 6 p.m. meeting at the church.
Anyone wishing to learn more about the guild can contact a member by calling 336-314-5906, 828- 270-6939 or 828-381-7342. There is also a website at www.catawbavalleyquiltersguild.com.
