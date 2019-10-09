HICKORY - Catawba Ridge Child Development Center will host a fall festival and open house on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center is located at 1635 20th Ave. Drive NE in Hickory right off Sandy Ridge Road.

The public is welcome to drop into the open house and learn more about the programming for children ages 6 weeks-5 years. Kids will enjoy a bounce house, face painting, games and prizes, and there will be food and giveaways for all. The public will be able to register their child for day care at a special promotional price for new enrollments during the open house.

Catawba Ridge Child Development Center will celebrate their 35th year of business this December. The center is one of the largest privately owned centers in the state. Catawba Ridge is a Literacy Enhanced Center along with being certified 4-Star by NC Department of Health and Human Resources.

For more information contact Catawba Ridge CDC at 828-327-2500, www.catawbaridgechild.com or crcdc@embarqmail.com

