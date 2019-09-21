The Catawba County United Way celebrated its 75th anniversary with a luncheon at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Thursday.
“It is both amazing and a tribute to our community that we can have an organization do so much for so long,” said Henry Morphis, United Way board president.
The United Way works to meet local needs by funding other local organizations, United Way Executive Director Jennie Connor said.
“We have to prioritize because we can’t support everything, but we prioritize the most important needs and we try to address those through services and programs,” Connor said.
The organization’s recent activity includes supporting programs to help seniors.
The United Way is also working with Exodus Homes on a program related to opioid and substance abuse, Connor said.
In 1944, the spark of the Catawba County United Way began as the Hickory Community Chest and War Fund. Then, in 1954, the name changed to Greater Hickory United Fund, and in 1958 the Eastern Catawba County United Fund was created. In 1985, the two agencies merged into today’s Catawba County United Way.
Along with a look back at the CCUW’s history, Thursday’s celebration provided an opportunity to recognize local companies and agencies that contributed to the 2018 campaign.
The first programs the agency supported in 1944 were The Salvation Army, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Public Playgrounds, the Civilian Defense Fund and Catawba County Health Camp.
This number continued to grow through the next seven decades and eventually evolved to focus on three community impact areas: health, education and income, which led to partnerships with dozens of local nonprofit and not-for-profit agencies.
Currently, the CCUW helps fund more than 20 programs overseen by 14 agencies.
