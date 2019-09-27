NEWTON - The Catawba County Republican Women's Club will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at Bob Evans Restaurant. All Catawba County Republican women are invited.

The featured speaker at the October meeting is Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown. He will discuss whats going on at the Sheriffs Department, crime conditions in Catawba County, what the two largest crimes in Catawba County are, and what citizens of Catawba County can do to help stop some of the crime. The group will be at the restaurant beginning at 5:15 p.m. for those who want to eat.

For more information, email cschwedler1@gmail.com.

