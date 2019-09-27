NEWTON - The Catawba County Republican Women's Club will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at Bob Evans Restaurant. All Catawba County Republican women are invited.
The featured speaker at the October meeting is Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown. He will discuss whats going on at the Sheriffs Department, crime conditions in Catawba County, what the two largest crimes in Catawba County are, and what citizens of Catawba County can do to help stop some of the crime. The group will be at the restaurant beginning at 5:15 p.m. for those who want to eat.
For more information, email cschwedler1@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.