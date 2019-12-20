Jason Reid

RECORD FILE PHOTO: In this April 2019 file photo,former Catawba County Sheriff's officer Jason Reid prepares to enter Lincoln County Superior Court for his plea deal and sentencing by Superior Court Judge Forrest D. Bridges. In June, Catawba County paid a $30,000 settlement in response to a demand made as a result of Reid's conduct. 

In June, Catawba County paid a $30,000 settlement to a woman claiming her rights were violated when a former Catawba County Sheriff’s captain placed a tracker on her car.

The payment to Erica Sigmon was made June 30 and included no admission of liability by the county, Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said Thursday.

McCauley said the county’s insurance company made the payment but the county was required to reimburse that amount.

The payment resolved a dispute that arose out of the conduct of former Capt. Jason Reid.

Reid, who is the son of former Sheriff Coy Reid and was a candidate for sheriff in 2018, was indicted in June 2018 on two felony charges and three misdemeanor charges.

The grand jury in Lincoln County found sufficient evidence that Reid placed a sheriff’s office tracker on Sigmon’s car.

Sigmon is Reid’s ex-girlfriend.

Sigmon’s attorney Walter Bowers announced they sent a letter to the county asking for $750,000 for violation of constitutional rights.

In April 2019, Reid pleaded guilty to felony larceny and misdemeanor cyberstalking and willfully failing to discharge duties.

The same day Reid pleaded guilty, Bowers reiterated that they were still negotiating for the settlement.

Bowers said on Thursday that Sigmon “chose not to fight anymore because she wanted to get her life back and remove herself from the publicity that goes with a case of this nature.”

