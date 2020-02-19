stops sign.TIF

Catawba County Schools and Hickory Public Schools will be closed Thursday due to weather concerns.

“The National Weather Service is predicting winter weather during school hours tomorrow,” a Catawba County School social media post stated. “In order to keep our students and families safe, we have decided to cancel school and Quest for students.”

All Catawba County Schools after-school activities are also canceled.

Thursday will be an optional teacher workday for both school districts.

Hickory Public School Kids’ Connection opens at 9 a.m. at Viewmont Elementary and will stay open weather permitting, according to Beverly Snowden, director of communications for Hickory Public Schools. “Parents will need to check in for early closing possibilities at Kids’ Connection,” she said.

The Spanish Immersion Parent Info Night that was scheduled for Thursday evening at Startown Elementary has been moved to Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.

Tags

Load comments