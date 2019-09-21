HICKORY - The Catawba County GOP will be honoring its living legends, including Stine Isenhower, Nell Thomas, Iris Dlugos, Cherie Berry, Bob Hibbitts and Betty Canupp, at a fall dinner at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5,at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Hickory.
The event will include dinner, auction, raffle and live entertainment. Cost is $50 per person and $90 per couple. RSVP with check (paid to CCGOP) by Sept. 28, to: CCGOP- Box 3175- Hickory, NC 28603.
Dress is business casual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.