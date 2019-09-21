HICKORY - The Catawba County GOP will be honoring its living legends, including Stine Isenhower, Nell Thomas, Iris Dlugos, Cherie Berry, Bob Hibbitts and Betty Canupp, at a fall dinner at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5,at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Hickory.

The event will include dinner, auction, raffle and live entertainment. Cost is $50 per person and $90 per couple. RSVP with check (paid to CCGOP) by Sept. 28, to: CCGOP- Box 3175- Hickory, NC 28603.

Dress is business casual.

