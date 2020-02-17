Early voting

Early voting poll worker Paul Packard chats with poll worker Bobbie Ann Rector and her son Luke, at Highland Recreaction Center early voting precinct on Thursday morning.

 ROBERT C. REED/RECORD

Incumbent Donna Spencer is facing challengers Sondra Stewart Simmons and Jonathan Barnes in the Republican primary for Catawba County Register of Deeds.

There are no Democrat candidates in the race.

The three candidates replied to questionnaires asking for information on their background, experience and plans for running the office if elected.

Read candidate's responses by clicking the links below:

