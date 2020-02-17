Incumbent Donna Spencer is facing challengers Sondra Stewart Simmons and Jonathan Barnes in the Republican primary for Catawba County Register of Deeds.
There are no Democrat candidates in the race.
The three candidates replied to questionnaires asking for information on their background, experience and plans for running the office if elected.
Read candidate's responses by clicking the links below:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
After seeing some very rude and vulgar comments Jonathan Barnes made in direct messages to a Catawba County citizen, and then compounding it with a series of cowardly lies, I would vote for any of the other candidates over him. There are already too many politicians with no character or values.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.